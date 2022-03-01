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New Excuses for Heart Attacks Defy Logic
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40 views • March 01, 2022
The corporate media has been awash in article after article highlighting a previously unknown reason for why people may suddenly drop dead of a heart attack. For some strange reason, none of these outlandlish causes were ever previously known and are only being brought to light now. What a strange coincidence!
Everything from cold weather or shoveling your driveway to post-pandemic stress disorder and climate change (you read that right) are now big risks for cardiovascular problems. Even going to bed too late is apparently going to make your heart crap out. And it's not just adults - now kids and teens are at risk of heart problems even though this was never an issue before.
Join us on the latest episode of Objective:Health as we do the selfless service of going through all the perfectly normal behaviors that now pose a serious heart risk so that when your friends and neighbors who seemed perfectly young and healthy start dropping off, you know that they were probably staying up too late and having too much sex. We try to work through this enigmatic puzzle of why everyone's hearts are now apparently so weak. What could it possibly be?
For a recap, checkout: https://www.sott.net/article/464768-MSM-Ignores-Elephant-in-The-Room-Gives-Ridiculous-Reasons-For-Major-Increase-in-Vaccine-Related-Health-Conditions
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Everything from cold weather or shoveling your driveway to post-pandemic stress disorder and climate change (you read that right) are now big risks for cardiovascular problems. Even going to bed too late is apparently going to make your heart crap out. And it's not just adults - now kids and teens are at risk of heart problems even though this was never an issue before.
Join us on the latest episode of Objective:Health as we do the selfless service of going through all the perfectly normal behaviors that now pose a serious heart risk so that when your friends and neighbors who seemed perfectly young and healthy start dropping off, you know that they were probably staying up too late and having too much sex. We try to work through this enigmatic puzzle of why everyone's hearts are now apparently so weak. What could it possibly be?
For a recap, checkout: https://www.sott.net/article/464768-MSM-Ignores-Elephant-in-The-Room-Gives-Ridiculous-Reasons-For-Major-Increase-in-Vaccine-Related-Health-Conditions
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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