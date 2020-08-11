The BOOK Of ENOCH And The AGE Of The FALLEN PART II

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This long hidden "Book of Enoch and Noah", which originally was part of the Holy Bible; and was wrongfully removed by powerful evil people who did not want you to read it, because of what it says about them; is the missing-link and binding-tie between The Holy Bible and The Holy Koran and it contains proof that the original Holy Koran, contained in God's newly completed "King of kings' Bible", is undoubtedly from The Ruler of The Universe (God/Allah), and, when correctly interpreted, it is in perfect harmony with the Bible (see chapter 104).
The Book of Enoch was acknowledged as Holy Scripture by Jesus the Nazarite; by his half-brothers James and Jude; by all of his Apostles and the whole Christian Church for several centuries before Mohammed Mustafa was given the Holy Koran, in which Enoch is greatly praised by God and we are told that God "raised him to a lofty station". This praise is also recorded in the section of The Apocrypha called "The Wisdom of Joshua the son of Sirach", also known as "Ecclesiasticus".
This extremely precious "Book of Enoch"; a Book of "immeasurable importance"; throws much Light on the thinking of God, and also of Jesus and of his Apostles Paul and Peter. All regarded it as Sacred Holy Scripture and quoted from it; as did also Jesus' half-brothers James and Jude. It should therefore be readily accepted not only by Moslems but also by all Christians, and; because of God's very high-regard for His Prophet Enoch expressed by Him in The Torah; Jewish people too. Hopefully that will result in the uniting of all three as one, as God is One.
The Book of Enoch : https://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/06enoch.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGY6Vef2Bzo
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