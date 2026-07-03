Be vigilant, be resilient & be true to Christ when the mark shall be enforced

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 24, 2026.





In these end times, as anti-Christian laws are being passed including bill c-9 which is meant to silence Christian truthers and Christians preachers from preaching the holy written word of God to those who are in open sexual sin, dedicated followers of Christ need stand strong against the wiles of the devil.





Most notably when SUNday laws or the enforcement of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship will be the prophesied mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican. Public weekly SUNday rest and worship goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





Through much tribulation must we enter into the kingdom of God as we are warned by the holy man of God, the apostle Paul, in Acts 14:22.





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