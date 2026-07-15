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A Divine Revelation of Hell: Right Leg of Hell
Matthew 18:8 NLT
[8] So if your hand or foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It’s better to enter eternal life with only one hand or one foot than to be thrown into eternal fire with both of your hands and feet.
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