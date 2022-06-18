Miles Introduced Some of the Farm Leaders Who Were Present

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https://gnews.org/post/p63xf04d
Ming Dao has experienced all kinds of weather , you guys all know that. He lost his position as a farm owner and came back again. It was all proven to be true and gold will always shine. Another one is Guo Qilang. This is a true fellow fighter. She is a leaner and she is smarter than I expected. ABing is the representative of female engineers with a good heart but not very sneaky. I never expected that in real life, she is very pretty. She is a person with true talents. Ever since the rescue mission in Ukraine. She is the most amazing second generation of the Whistleblower Movement. When she came home, she is so enlightened