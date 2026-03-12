UAE is arresting & charging people sharing videos of missile attacks - MORE: loss of an American KC-135 refueling aircraft, in TEXT

The UAE has begun taking a tougher approach toward people filming drone strikes and posting the footage online. Some Western media report that authorities are arresting and charging individuals for sharing videos of missile attacks.

Officials reportedly believe such footage will remain online for years and could damage the country’s economy.

Israel: 5 years imprisonment for sharing.... : (

U.S. Central Command: "We are aware of the loss of an American KC-135 refueling aircraft. Rescue efforts are still ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of them crashed in western Iraq." (on X, said it was not due to hostile or friendly fire)

U.S. forces are searching the Anbar desert for six servicemembers from the downed KC-135, assisted by British SAS units deployed by Chinook helicopter.

One of the KC-135 tankers (reg. 63-8017) declared an emergency (squawk 7700) before landing at Ben Gurion Airport.

There is a frenzy on Iraqi channels. Everyone is searching for the downed KC-135. Six crew members were on board, and their condition is unknown.

The Iraqi resistance has directed anyone who locates the wreckage to contact the Radio of the Two Holy Mosques, suggesting the aircraft may have gone down near the Iraqi-Saudi border area.

Update: Iraqi sources report that all crew members were killed, while U.S. occupation forces continue searching for the wreckage.

Adding:

Nearly $1 trillion was wiped from the U.S. stock market today.

Adding: (Has a fishy smell, about attack today)

One thing worth noting about the synagogue shooting in Michigan. Posting this before the FBI deletes the tweet.

FBI Detroit previously conducted an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield — the same synagogue that was targeted in today’s attack.

@FBIDetroit

FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the Run, Hide, Fight principles and take necessary actions for survival. We appreciate them for having us.

Our Division has partnered with many organizations in Michigan and is committed to protecting schools, workplaces, houses of worship, medical facilities, transportation centers, government facilities, other public gathering sites, and communities. Contact us or your local FBI Field Office for questions regarding active shooter training

8:30 AM · Jan 30, 2026

https://x.com/FBIDetroit/status/2017244001225564419

Adding more about this: After the attack on a synagogue in Michigan, a shootout occurred, and the attacker was killed, Reuters reports.

"At the moment, there is no confirmed information about victims, except, possibly, the shooter himself," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Footage from the scene shows plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the local synagogue.

"FBI agents are on the scene with partners in Michigan and are responding to the apparent situation of a car attack and an active shooter at the 'Temple Israel' synagogue," wrote FBI Director Kash Patel on social media X.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit posted on Facebook that its offices are "currently in a precautionary isolation mode" due to the incident.

Jewish organizations in all US states have been operating in a heightened security mode since February 28, when the US and Israel carried out massive airstrikes on Iran, notes Reuters.

More: As a result of the shooting at a Jewish school in Michigan, one person was killed and two others were injured, according to NBC News.

According to the TV channel, the attacker turned out to be 36-year-old Mohammed Baylor Jallo, who was convicted of providing material support to ISIS in 2016.











