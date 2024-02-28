An Old Lady told me some 60 years ago about CHEM TRAILS. I was young then and did not know what I know today. But, even though I was skeptical of what she told me, I listened anyway and OBSERVED!

Pretty soon, I found she was RIGHT! Throughout my flying career, I observed and photographed these phenomenon. But I did not bother with them beyond that. I have countless stills on this subject!

These are not ""Con Trails," which appear briefly as a jet flies through moisture laden high altitude areas and disappear quickly.

Last year I started to document these Chem Trails using Time-Lapse Photography. I was amazed at just what these videos show and will continue to shoot Core videos as time and circumstances permit.

When I uploaded this video to my You Tube Channel, You Tube was quick to confuse "Con Trails" and "Chem Trails." They did not ban the video yet, but the object was to confuse people. DON'T BE CONFUSED!

Be sure to watch til the end!