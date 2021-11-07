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MED BEDS NOVEMBER 1ST!
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121 views • November 07, 2021
Hey all, looking at our current timeline, disclosure for the med beds has been advised that it should be around the 2nd or 3rd week of December. The first block of patients to use the beds should be in January with full roll-out by next December. This timing is based on our current timeline according to insiders within the alliance. I hope this clears it up.
Here is the link to the Telegram channel for all updates
https://t.me/joinchat/Hf30BciIWuJlYTg1
Link to my Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/athea.ra.509
Here is the link to the Telegram channel for all updates
https://t.me/joinchat/Hf30BciIWuJlYTg1
Link to my Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/athea.ra.509
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