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0:00 Introduction: The real reason to drink lemon water every day
0:18 Benefit #1 - Reduces a fatty liver
1:07 Benefit #2 - Reduces high cholesterol
1:28 Benefit #3 - Helps with weight loss
2:26 Benefit #4 - Has anti-aging effects
3:00 Benefit #5 - Has anticancer effects
3:26 Benefit #6 - Reduces kidney stones
4:07 Benefit #7 - Contains vitamin C
5:08 Benefit #8 - Supplies phytonutrients
5:37 Key takeaways
In this video, we’re going to talk about the real reason why you should be drinking lemon water every day.
Aside from tasting great and refreshing the body, lemon water has some incredible health benefits—especially when paired with Healthy Keto and intermittent fasting.
Take a look at these eight benefits of drinking lemon water every day:
1. Potentially helps reduce liver fat
2. Reduces high cholesterol
3. Helps with weight loss
4. Has anti-aging effects
5. Has anticancer effects
6. Reduces kidney stones
7. Contains vitamin C
8. Supplies phytonutrients
As you can see, having lemon water every day can have some incredible benefits. For additional benefits, you can also add a couple of tables spoons of apple cider vinegar.
Lemon water is great to have while you’re on a Healthy Keto and intermittent fasting plan.
DATA:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32201919/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25912765/