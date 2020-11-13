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James Corbett: The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians - #PropagandaWatch (MIRRORED)
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300 views • November 13, 2020
James Corbett: The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians - #PropagandaWatch (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/rSmqOf_HOnU
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38446
Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca joins us to delve deeper into the insane story of the Canadian military fake wolves psyop. We go beyond the ludicrous story of the government using fake wolves to scare the public to discover that the Canadian military is now openly announcing that they are targeting the Canadian public themselves with their newly-weaponized public affairs department. The Canadian military has declared war on Canada. Will Canadians even notice?
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/rSmqOf_HOnU
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38446
Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca joins us to delve deeper into the insane story of the Canadian military fake wolves psyop. We go beyond the ludicrous story of the government using fake wolves to scare the public to discover that the Canadian military is now openly announcing that they are targeting the Canadian public themselves with their newly-weaponized public affairs department. The Canadian military has declared war on Canada. Will Canadians even notice?
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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