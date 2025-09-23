© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a tribute to Charlie Kirk: Christian, Family Man and Patriot. He was martyred on September 10th 2025. Please watch this video of his life and an encouragement for you near the end. Please also go to our website to see more short videos about his life, faith and courage.
https://thebookofactschurch.com/a-tribute-to-charlie-kirk-courageous-for-his-faith/