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#YouTube Brass Alienates the Creators that Built the Platform
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28 views • March 01, 2022
#Google grew YouTube into the behemoth that it is by leveraging the content that was created by individual creators, and we all grew together.
Today YouTube is siphoning off their traffic to almost entirely corporate media, while at the same time skewing the search results on Google leftward when searching for anything remotely political.
Meanwhile CEO Susan Wojcicki request was enabling her to enact greater amounts of #censorship, completely contrary to the first amendment and our bill of rights and everything that Google used to stand for.
There should be a revolt amongst content creators, and I'm starting it by recommending to everybody move over to rumble.com, which doesn't give indiscriminate strikes for expressing ideas contradicting the mainstream narrative.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Today YouTube is siphoning off their traffic to almost entirely corporate media, while at the same time skewing the search results on Google leftward when searching for anything remotely political.
Meanwhile CEO Susan Wojcicki request was enabling her to enact greater amounts of #censorship, completely contrary to the first amendment and our bill of rights and everything that Google used to stand for.
There should be a revolt amongst content creators, and I'm starting it by recommending to everybody move over to rumble.com, which doesn't give indiscriminate strikes for expressing ideas contradicting the mainstream narrative.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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