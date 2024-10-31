Massive Dome Formation with Lightning Bouncing Off of It In Australia?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents in a small town in Australia recently caught this wild looking event on film.
There are many different ideas and theories floating around as to what it could have been.
One of the more interesting details is how lightning appears to bounce off of the "Dome" looking feature.
Some speculate it could be a rare weather event, while others say maybe a rainbow formation. None of which explains the lighting bouncing off of it!
Let me know if you witnessed anything similar.
Eyes to the Skies!
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
