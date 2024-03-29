Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 28, 2024

Episode 2247 - Can turmeric help with depression and stress? -Can alcohol cause brain issues? -What is going to happen with the solar eclipse? -Is the Baltimore bridge collapse a false flag? -Why is there no satellite imagery of Antarctica? -Does turmeric help the brain against fluoride poisoning? -Are the fast food restaurants you eat at using meat that are full of antibiotics? -Has Gen Z been set up to be lazy and not use reasoning skills? -Can stimulates cause weakening of the heart? High energy fun show!
