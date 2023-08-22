Riccardo Bosi: What Next?

Highlights: Where We Are
* Get ready and buckle up.
* We anticipate 6-8 weeks of discomfort/upset.
* July & August have been extraordinary in terms of revelations; more (shocking) things are coming.
* The new ‘variant’ is fake.
* We must stand up and stand together.
* Priorites: save the kids, economy and electoral system.
* We must follow the rule of law — and focus on the great labors of peace.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Update And Q&A With Riccardo Bosi (21 August 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3a0dkq-australiaone-party-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-21-august-2023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.