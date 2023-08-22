Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: What Next?
Son of the Republic
532 Subscribers
79 views
Published 20 hours ago

Highlights: Where We Are

* Get ready and buckle up.

* We anticipate 6-8 weeks of discomfort/upset.

* July & August have been extraordinary in terms of revelations; more (shocking) things are coming.

* The new ‘variant’ is fake.

* We must stand up and stand together.

* Priorites: save the kids, economy and electoral system.

* We must follow the rule of law — and focus on the great labors of peace.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | Update And Q&A With Riccardo Bosi (21 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3a0dkq-australiaone-party-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-21-august-2023.html

Keywords
freedomrule of lawlibertyevildeep statecabalthe planglobalismwwg1wgaliberationuprisingtyrannynationalismsovereigntyindependencepatriotismmilitary operationwhite hatsting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiglobal alliancebelligerent occupation

