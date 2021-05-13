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What if TRUMP returns?
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462 views • May 13, 2021
* I say in the video, "what if Trump returns this summer". I don't remember where I got the summer from, but that part is not in the Scripture. As of today (3/4/2022), I'm still standing firm that the Scriptures and current events align to put Trump forward as the #1 candidate for the anti-christ.
The Mark: https://www.brighteon.com/176fddcb-dac9-4ae8-9348-759934ab456b
Future of America - Revelation 13
: https://www.brighteon.com/6cc9bf2c-f6f9-4343-bcf0-3428cca1e211
The Mark: https://www.brighteon.com/176fddcb-dac9-4ae8-9348-759934ab456b
Future of America - Revelation 13
: https://www.brighteon.com/6cc9bf2c-f6f9-4343-bcf0-3428cca1e211
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