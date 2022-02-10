Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor Giving Grade B Advice? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.12.16)

18 views • February 10, 2022

Generally a low budget exploitation movie. So, are you getting exploited by Grade B Medical care? Dr Daniels shares some grade B recommendations rated as such by the Medical industrial complex itself. Tune in Think Happens?

The show's title is: 'Is your doctor giving Grade B advice?'

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.