© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growing in Wisdom and Understanding
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 12, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/growing-in-wisdom-and-understanding/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are in a strategic season between Passover and Pentecost … and The LORD is opening up the ability to hear His voice in new ways right now.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share insights The LORD gave me for the way He wants to impart heavenly wisdom and understanding to you. He has heard your cry for help and is answering you!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/growing-in-wisdom-and-understanding/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are in a strategic season between Passover and Pentecost … and The LORD is opening up the ability to hear His voice in new ways right now.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share insights The LORD gave me for the way He wants to impart heavenly wisdom and understanding to you. He has heard your cry for help and is answering you!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.