Aliens attack Peru village! 7ft creatures seen floating in mid-air | Redacted with Clayton Morris





11 Aug2023

Fear-stricken residents of a rural area in Alto Nanay, situated northeast of Lima, Peru, assert that they are currently facing an onslaught from armored extraterrestrial entities standing at a towering 7 feet. These beings uncannily resemble the Green Goblin character from Spider-Man, and local reports detail their distinctive features, including sizable heads and yellow-hued eyes. Since July 11th, these otherworldly creatures have allegedly been conducting nightly assaults on the village. One particularly distressing occurrence narrates the experience of a 15-year-old girl who was supposedly seized from behind and subjected to a neck injury when she resisted. As a result of these continuous threats, community inhabitants find themselves gripped by trepidation, robbed of peaceful sleep. Filmmaker and journalist Timothy Alberino joins us to break down the details of this story.



https://youtu.be/SSTYkzPDJ00

