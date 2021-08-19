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Monopolio
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20 views • August 19, 2021
Un video que ata los cabos entre aquellos monopolios que dominan a las grandes industrias alimentarias, farmacéuticas, bancarias, mineras, etc. y asimismo a los organismos internacionales con injerencia en políticas de salud, educación y cultura. El paso siguiente de su horroroso plan es el Gran Reinicio, auspiciado por el Foro Económico Munidal, la ONU y algunas macabras "fundaciones", todos parte del mismo equipo.
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