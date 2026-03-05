Prediction Paths: Negotiation vs. Nuclear Escalation, an interview with Alex Christoforou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two paths ahead: negotiation—or escalation. Sanctions relief and de-escalation talks could stabilize markets. But if fighting drags on, risks multiply. Energy shocks. Wider war. Even nuclear brinkmanship. The next two weeks may define the next decade. Watch carefully.
#Diplomacy #GlobalTensions #WarAndPeace #EnergyMarkets #StrategicForecast #WorldNews
