What are some of the benefits and risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Arvind Narayanan, Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University mentioned at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Will government regulations eliminate the risks? Why or why not? What are AI 'hallucinations'? Did a Google Gemini AI chat bot tell a student that he was a waste and should "Please die," despite programming that was supposed to prevent such? Was the response actually "non-sensical" as Google claimed or instead of being nonsensical, was it in logical English but dangerous? Do AI programs give wrong answers that many may falsely rely upon? Are there any similarities between Gemini's response and the HAL9000 computer in the 1968 movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey? Might governments, including one coming in Europe, intentionally program horrible results? Will the Beast of the Sea and Earth of Revelation 13 use something like AI to require worship as well as to put in totalitarian controls of buying and selling? Although there can be real benefits from AI, will government regulations prevent it from being used by 666? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.

