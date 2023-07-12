Create New Account
Russian Paratroopers Counterattacking around Artemovsk - Captured some Ukrainian Soldiers who were Stranded when their Forces Fell Back or were Destroyed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Russian paratroopers counterattacking around Artemovsk captured some Ukrainian soldiers who had been stranded when their forces fell back or were destroyed.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

