Who Are The Sensor hunters? You Had Better Start Asking Your "Good Doctors" Some Very Serious Questions! DOCUMENTS IN THE DESCRIPTION! STAR ASKING THOSE QUESTIONS!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
55 views • 7 months ago

how does electromagnetic warfare work

60 years of electronic warfare

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

transmission medium

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/17/9/2056

capacitive coupling

galvanic skin response

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig5

MILITARY NANOTECHNOLOGY

Jürgen Altmann

Although some applications (e.g. sensors for biological-warfare agents

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

Interactions with scalar energy - cellular mechanisms of action

Dr. Glen Rein - usa

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

RFID systems

inductive coupling

magnetic human body communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_Device_Radiocommunications_Service

https://globalprojects.ucsf.edu/project/implantable-multi-analyte-sensors-continuous-monitoring-body-chemistries

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1838149405788221484?t=94BbF-AIf7_2fz3ThpGL5w&s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOtvszYZ6Oo

HDIAC casualty care - dod nano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

wban | omnet++ projects

~

video 2

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-nanothings-market

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Advancing-Modern-Healthcare-With-Nanotechnology%2C-of-Pramanik-Solanki/49f1dea3c7442e200e5f7dd102e14912eec5a0b9

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://support.apple.com/en-us/102467

https://www.nano.gov/node/2971?fbclid=IwY2xjawFXAI1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHV9EeskPnJ_ECCWfQHVwC4kx1TC-Mf9EUubEcGe9G83Rh-6xDle_kJ06xA_aem_sELK1LLITS4_Doa5woACbg

~

video 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3pA3YS_4_Y

Yuval Harari's Warning About New Alien Intelligences

https://uu.diva-portal.org/smash/record.jsf?pid=diva2%3A1359664&dswid=-2242

https://source.washu.edu/2005/04/fat-may-affect-electrical-impulses-in-brain-heart/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/bioelectrical-impedance#:~:text=Bioelectrical%20impedance%20(BIA)%20is%20based,conductive%20and%20have%20high%20impedance

https://maxwellclinic.com/bioelectrical-impedance-analysis/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9073411

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/375365713_Internet_of_Senses_-_Potential_Applications_and_Implications

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

https://www.disclose.tv/id/azmst4biw7/


Keywords
trump20242030covid
