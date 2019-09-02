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Hurricane Dorian Do-Iran Do-Rain
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53 views • September 02, 2019
Hurricane Dorian Do-Iran Do-Rain
The Illluminati Cults like to Sign their work with Numbers and Names
The Cat 5 Catastrophic Storm could be the Diversion for the Israel attack
On Iran - General Wesley Clark Exposes the
WAR Agenda for the Middle East starting with Afghanistan and IRAQ.
7 countries in 5 years, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Illluminati Cults like to Sign their work with Numbers and Names
The Cat 5 Catastrophic Storm could be the Diversion for the Israel attack
On Iran - General Wesley Clark Exposes the
WAR Agenda for the Middle East starting with Afghanistan and IRAQ.
7 countries in 5 years, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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