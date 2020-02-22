Watch: Greenpeace Co-Founder Dr. Patrick Moore: ‘Fossil fuels are 100% organic & were produced with solar energy. Sounds positively green’

Dr. Patrick Moore: "Coal, oil and natural gas are the remains of those plankton and plants that have been transformed by heat and pressure deep in the earth's crust. In other words, fossil fuels are 100% organic and were produced with solar energy. Sounds positively green."



CO2 is "Essential ingredient for life...It has become common to refer to the emissions from burning fossil fuels for energy as 'carbon' emissions. That is entirely misleading. Carbon dioxide is not carbon. Carbon dioxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas which is an indispensable food for all living things...From a big picture perspective, we are actually living in a low carbon dioxide era."



Ecologist Dr. Patrick Moore: Partial transcript: “All life is carbon-based. And the carbon for all that life originates from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. All of the carbon in the fossil fuels we are burning for energy today was once in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide before it was consumed by plankton in the sea and plants on the land.



Coal, oil and natural gas are the remains of those plankton and plants that have been transformed by heat and pressure deep in the earth’s crust. In other words, fossil fuels are 100% organic and were produced with solar energy. Sounds positively green.”



CO2 is “Essential ingredient for life.”



“It has become common to refer to the emissions from burning fossil fuels for energy as ‘carbon’ emissions. That is entirely misleading. Carbon dioxide is not carbon. Carbon dioxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas which is an indispensable food for all living things.



From a big picture perspective, we are actually living in a low carbon dioxide era…



The optimum level of co2 for plant growth, for example, is 4- 5 times what is currently found in our atmosphere…



We are already seeing the positive effects of increased CO2 now. Satellite measurements have noted the greening of the earth as crops and forests grow due to our higher levels of co2. It turns out that carbon dioxide are not dirty words after all. We should celebrate co2 as the giver of life that it is.”



#globalwarming #ClimateChange