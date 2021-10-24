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THE PROMISE OF THE COMING OF CHRIST
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20 views • October 24, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 3:1-9. The world does not seem to change. And God will judge wicked people again as he judged them in the time of Noah. In those days, he sent a flood of water. In the future God will send fire. Peter was probably remembering some of the Old Testament prophecies. They describe God’s judgement as a fire. One of these prophecies described ‘signs in the heavens and on the earth. There will be blood and fire and clouds of smoke’ Joel (2:30-31). God is keeping the sky and the earth safe until the day of his judgement. Then he will destroy wicked people. Peter therefore emphasised that things can change. God is in control of history. He will do what he has decided to do. He punished the wicked people in the past. He will punish wicked people in the future.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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