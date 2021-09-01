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Dr. David Martin - Covid vaccine mRNA code is a BIOWEAPON developed via a digital SIMULATION
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182 views • September 01, 2021
Excellent conversation once again. Thank you Dr David Martin! I can only imagine how transforming the future of this planet could/would be, if we had a cabinet of excellent and informed and truly inspiring people, the likes of which you interview,Mr Mike Adams. Thank you!
It blows me away to think about all that is hidden from the people...
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/309412a4-65e5-4bd6-a7c9-52805b5a6b93
It blows me away to think about all that is hidden from the people...
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/309412a4-65e5-4bd6-a7c9-52805b5a6b93
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