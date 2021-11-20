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One-ton gold bounty by White Dragon Society for each COVID-19 Coronavirus bio weapon genocide crime
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143 views • November 20, 2021
Three political parties running the world according to Ben and Ambassador
1) A million “Black Sun” Satanist black nobility families Draco avatar Switzerland Sabbatean Frankist COVID-19 bio weapon vaccine 99% population genocide Nazi eugenics elites and Xi Jinping and Simon Parkes and Jenny Lee.
2) Rothschild Queen Elizabeth Draco reptilian chimera alien avatar Satanist pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" child torture rape sacrifice eating Anu’s Vatican elites.
3) Asian dragon family & Kimmy Goguen & Johan’s Nazi breakaway Republic Rebel Alliance & Taygetans & Russians & Proto-Slavs & Council of Five & ACIO & Romanovs & Tanaath Silver Legion & Andromedans & Yozora No Kyuushu space fleet.
The CIA’s Steven BenNun says that China will invade Taiwan in November 2021, and Iran and Israel will start a war. However, Benjamin Fulford says that the militaries of the world are not dummies, so they will not start a war and be used as pawns. The only problem is that 70% of the Western feminist nations’ military are infiltrated, and NATO is just a puppet of the Rothschild family Dracos. The U.S. military seems to be now “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS Dracos. However, they cannot start their World War 3 until we real Christians are finished warning and are raptured into heaven. Last time the Rothschild family’s CIA-owned Chinese communist party tried to start a World War by attacking their own Rothschild family’s CIA-owned American military in the U.S. continent, God had Kimmy’s Life Force Enforcement disintegrate the entire Chinese battleship fleet and super soldier corps using frequency weapons, and God will do the same to the “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi 4th Reich forces, too, if they try to false flag attack Russia or China or their own White House and Congress building like last time when the U.S. military tried to blow them up using 24 Cuban scud missiles from US navy ships. When Hillary Clinton’s submarines shot the nuclear missiles at their own Hawaii US military base Pearl Harbor, just like they attacked their own US navy back in 1941 using their Queen Elizabeth Draco avatar’s Garter Knight servant Emperor Hirohito, our holy angel brothers disintegrated the nuclear missiles. We get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes because we informed the humans that, but the Hawaii dung-head atheists neither thanked us nor did they give God the glory, and the dung head atheists in Hawaii just ridicule us Christians and God, and the Hawaii religious Christian freak hordes just throw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned me to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO and Draco Empire space fleet and the fallen angels and Satan Lucifer. We never leave our brothers behind on the battlefield and run away like these cowardly traitor Hawaii religious Christian freak hordes. We real Christian samurai warriors of Christ fight, and banzai charge Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and their world rulers and their Draco Empire space fleet and Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, in order to protect these dung head atheists who ridicule us Christians, and to protect these religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the enemy. They are not brothers, but God still expects us to love our neighbors and love our enemies, even the dung head atheists and religious Christian freaks, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
1) A million “Black Sun” Satanist black nobility families Draco avatar Switzerland Sabbatean Frankist COVID-19 bio weapon vaccine 99% population genocide Nazi eugenics elites and Xi Jinping and Simon Parkes and Jenny Lee.
2) Rothschild Queen Elizabeth Draco reptilian chimera alien avatar Satanist pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" child torture rape sacrifice eating Anu’s Vatican elites.
3) Asian dragon family & Kimmy Goguen & Johan’s Nazi breakaway Republic Rebel Alliance & Taygetans & Russians & Proto-Slavs & Council of Five & ACIO & Romanovs & Tanaath Silver Legion & Andromedans & Yozora No Kyuushu space fleet.
The CIA’s Steven BenNun says that China will invade Taiwan in November 2021, and Iran and Israel will start a war. However, Benjamin Fulford says that the militaries of the world are not dummies, so they will not start a war and be used as pawns. The only problem is that 70% of the Western feminist nations’ military are infiltrated, and NATO is just a puppet of the Rothschild family Dracos. The U.S. military seems to be now “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS Dracos. However, they cannot start their World War 3 until we real Christians are finished warning and are raptured into heaven. Last time the Rothschild family’s CIA-owned Chinese communist party tried to start a World War by attacking their own Rothschild family’s CIA-owned American military in the U.S. continent, God had Kimmy’s Life Force Enforcement disintegrate the entire Chinese battleship fleet and super soldier corps using frequency weapons, and God will do the same to the “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi 4th Reich forces, too, if they try to false flag attack Russia or China or their own White House and Congress building like last time when the U.S. military tried to blow them up using 24 Cuban scud missiles from US navy ships. When Hillary Clinton’s submarines shot the nuclear missiles at their own Hawaii US military base Pearl Harbor, just like they attacked their own US navy back in 1941 using their Queen Elizabeth Draco avatar’s Garter Knight servant Emperor Hirohito, our holy angel brothers disintegrated the nuclear missiles. We get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes because we informed the humans that, but the Hawaii dung-head atheists neither thanked us nor did they give God the glory, and the dung head atheists in Hawaii just ridicule us Christians and God, and the Hawaii religious Christian freak hordes just throw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned me to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO and Draco Empire space fleet and the fallen angels and Satan Lucifer. We never leave our brothers behind on the battlefield and run away like these cowardly traitor Hawaii religious Christian freak hordes. We real Christian samurai warriors of Christ fight, and banzai charge Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and their world rulers and their Draco Empire space fleet and Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, in order to protect these dung head atheists who ridicule us Christians, and to protect these religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the enemy. They are not brothers, but God still expects us to love our neighbors and love our enemies, even the dung head atheists and religious Christian freaks, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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