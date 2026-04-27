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Relate - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2199
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop punk band, Relate, while on Good Terms' "Highway to Hell Yeah Brother Tour." Relate is currently supporting their newest EP, Have I Ever Done Anything?


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 4, 2026

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH RELATE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/relatedenver

Instagram - https://instagram.com/relatedenver

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@relatedenver

Twitter - https://twitter.com/relatedenver


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

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Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

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Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:01 Driver's Area

04:46 Middle of the Van

07:21 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
relatedigital tour busbus invadersrelate digital tour busrelate bus invadersrelate tour bustour bus relaterelate interviewinterview relaterelate bandband relaterelate musicmusic relatediego valenzuelaemilio lujanduncan slackthomas daltonzachery fitzgeraldrelate pop punkrelate emo rockrelate punk rockrelate post-pop punkrelate pop rockrelate emorelate punk
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:01Driver's Area

04:46Middle of the Van

07:21Back of the Van

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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