Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | 1983 Warning Still Relevant | 02.26.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, We’re fired up and diving straight into the cultural war that’s tearing at the fabric of this country. We start with Yuri Bezmenov’s chilling 1983 warning, useful idiots pushing Marxist agendas only to be crushed once the system they helped build takes full control. Look around schools, media, and culture are saturated with it. Social justice warriors are the foot soldiers, but history shows they’re the first ones crushed when the revolution turns. We’re living that warning right now.





We expose the betrayal on our own side too—Milo calling out paid attacks on Candace Owens, leading to questioning motives, and the same old pattern of grifters and sellouts sowing confusion for a paycheck. Meanwhile, we’ve got LGBTQ influencers turning surrogate babies into clickbait content, trans surgeries exploding under Biden’s watch, and a Wisconsin hearing where a “they/them/she/him” activist can’t even keep pronouns straight. Add in Colorado’s Rep. Ken DeGraaf correctly calls out a trans legislator as “Mr.” while the left screams discrimination it’s all part of the same playbook to erode norms and punish anyone who dares speak the truth.





This episode is a gut-check for every parent, patriot, and person who’s sick of watching society normalize chaos. From Muslim prayer in classrooms to violent attacks on conservative kids, useful idiots parroting lies, and the slow destruction of basic decency, we’re laying it all out. Tune in for the raw, no-holds-barred truth because if we don’t call it what it is, we lose everything. You won’t walk away the same.





