Klaus Schwab Signs Order Drafting US Men and Women to Fight For Globalists in WW3

American men and women are set to be imminently drafted to fight for the globalists in World War 3 if Klaus Schwab gets his way, after the World Economic Forum leader was heard boasting that he has signed an executive order compelling the Biden administration to supply American bodies for the front lines.

Schwab made the remarks at an event in Dubai earlier this week where he was speaking to 600 so-called experts on the topic of how to “Rule the World.”

When Schwab says jump, Biden says how high.

Since when did the U.S. have “an obligation” to fight foreign wars?

And make no mistake, the globalists have big plans to reshape the entire world in the next few years.

The elite are happy sending your money overseas forever and sending your children overseas to fight their globalist World War 3. Are we going to let them?

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

