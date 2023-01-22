Miles Guo: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit Taiwan in early April this year

https://gettr.com/post/p25kydwc3c8

2023.01.19 U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will visit Taiwan in early April this year. The U.S. President or Vice President may rush to Taiwan before Kevin, accompanied by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. In addition, the Christian Leadership Conference 2023 is scheduled to be held in Taiwan, reminiscing the collapse of the former Soviet Union. 麦肯锡议长定在今年4月初出访台湾，美国总统或副总统可能会抢在之前到访台湾，美国国防部长也会随行。另外，2023年全世界基督教大会安排在台湾举行，这和前苏联解体前的节奏类似。



