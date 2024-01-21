Create New Account
Nanotech Prison Grid Injected Into Population Through COVID
Vigilent Citizen
Published 14 hours ago

MIRRORED from HopeGirl

 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVdM1NfstBtx/

August 11th, 2023.

In this very important discussion, Hope and Tivon from FTWProject.com join Todd Callender, ESQ and the team at Vaxxchoice.com to talk about the technology that has been injected into the worlds population through Covid.

weaponsaicontrol gridnanotechnologycommunicationconnectiontransumanismhuman bodiesglobal information

