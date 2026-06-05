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🤡☠️ "I’d be HONORED" - Trump offers handshake to Khamenei after SLAUGHTERING his family
The Prisoner
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151 views • Today

🤡☠️ "I’d be HONORED" - Trump offers handshake to Khamenei after SLAUGHTERING his family

Demented Don is now floating a sit-down with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

💬 “If I did meet, I’d be honored to meet him… I’d be respectful,” Trump claimed.

When a reporter asked if Khamenei might have "hard feelings" since the US Epstein Fury strikes wiped out his father, wife, and kid, Trump pivoted to outright praise:

💬 “He’s probably a professional. In some circles, he has a very good reputation, actually.”

Let’s refresh the Epstein-class sociopath’s memory on why the supreme leader might not want to grab a coffee.

On February 28, Trump’s war machine murdered Khamenei's entire family:
🩸 His father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
🩸 His wife, Zahra.
🩸 His teenage son, Mohammad Bagher.

And how did Trump react to slaughtering a man's bloodline? He went on television to mock the grieving survivor, calling him "disfigured" and spreading vile "gay" rumors.

🤡 Now he wants a photo-op, a "deal," and a pat on the back for being "respectful."

Murder the family. Slander the survivor. Demand a sit-down.
😁 Peak American diplomacy.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

-----------------------

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