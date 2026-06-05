© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🤡☠️ "I’d be HONORED" - Trump offers handshake to Khamenei after SLAUGHTERING his family
Demented Don is now floating a sit-down with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
💬 “If I did meet, I’d be honored to meet him… I’d be respectful,” Trump claimed.
When a reporter asked if Khamenei might have "hard feelings" since the US Epstein Fury strikes wiped out his father, wife, and kid, Trump pivoted to outright praise:
💬 “He’s probably a professional. In some circles, he has a very good reputation, actually.”
Let’s refresh the Epstein-class sociopath’s memory on why the supreme leader might not want to grab a coffee.
On February 28, Trump’s war machine murdered Khamenei's entire family:
🩸 His father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
🩸 His wife, Zahra.
🩸 His teenage son, Mohammad Bagher.
And how did Trump react to slaughtering a man's bloodline? He went on television to mock the grieving survivor, calling him "disfigured" and spreading vile "gay" rumors.
🤡 Now he wants a photo-op, a "deal," and a pat on the back for being "respectful."
Murder the family. Slander the survivor. Demand a sit-down.
😁 Peak American diplomacy.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
-----------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!