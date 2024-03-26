Create New Account
🎭 NBC hosts are outraged over hiring of Ronna Rino 🎭 Innmates running the Asylum? 🤡
GalacticStorm
2226 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss how liberal TV personalities at NBC are upset over the network hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor. This is a circus, the stage set with chameleons that are the true election deniers. Enjoy the show. 🎪🍿

the fiveronna rino mcdanielnbc hosts outraged

