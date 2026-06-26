Building the Tesla Machine

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In my last video I talked about my experience building and testing a "Tesla" Machine like the ones the TZLA.club produces. In this video I show you how to actually build one.
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafybeihj4srkwwqyrzc6inm6fxrjlapm7vxcl7kfydps7ztqd4zat44em4/amenofis-oudin-darsonval-healing-machine.pdf