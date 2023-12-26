Activists declare No Christmas during genocide! (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Dispatch at:-
https://youtu.be/sHPtHIuzmes?si=k_0UoMgg3YbJeDFZ #ShutItDown4PalestineT
housands marched through New York City's busiest shopping district on December 23, to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The march called for by the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition stated that there can be no holiday celebrations as usual while Israel carries out a genocide in Gaza, with complete political and financial backing of the United States. Organizers from the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the People's Forum, and more condemned the ongoing atrocities and the role of US officials in perpetuating them.Watch Peoples Dispatch's report from the streets!Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.