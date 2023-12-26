Activists declare No Christmas during genocide! (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Peoples Dispatch at:-

https://youtu.be/sHPtHIuzmes?si=k_0UoMgg3YbJeDFZ #ShutItDown4PalestineT

Thousands marched through New York City's busiest shopping district on December 23, to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The march called for by the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition stated that there can be no holiday celebrations as usual while Israel carries out a genocide in Gaza, with complete political and financial backing of the United States. Organizers from the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the People's Forum, and more condemned the ongoing atrocities and the role of US officials in perpetuating them.


