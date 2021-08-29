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AR-15 bolt carrier group takedown and reassembly
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147 views • August 29, 2021
Simple takedown and reassembly of the Maxim Defense PDX 7.62x39 bolt carrier group. This process will be the same for any standard BCG. I only use Ballistol which is an all-purpose lubricant and cleaner. I will make sure to do a nice 720p quality from now on.
BTC: 3LQHAHekjGHbrYeSRCFGhkN2xL5noTHsBg
BTC: 3LQHAHekjGHbrYeSRCFGhkN2xL5noTHsBg
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