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Christian Video Vault - The Forbidden History of Christmas [25.12.2021]
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118 views • December 25, 2021
Christmas is Satan's Holiday - There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
This video explores the history of many traditions surrounding the Christmas holiday and examines their connections to paganism. Viewers will discover the real story of Christmas and be challenged to rethink what they thought they knew. Examples of traditions examined in this film are why we have a Christmas tree, why we put up lights around the house, Santa Claus and his magical reindeer, and why we celebrate December 25th as Jesus' birthday. Learn the frightening truth about the origins of these beliefs.
521 views Dec 25, 2021
Christian Video Vault
9.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/e6kj1jpbyDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
This video explores the history of many traditions surrounding the Christmas holiday and examines their connections to paganism. Viewers will discover the real story of Christmas and be challenged to rethink what they thought they knew. Examples of traditions examined in this film are why we have a Christmas tree, why we put up lights around the house, Santa Claus and his magical reindeer, and why we celebrate December 25th as Jesus' birthday. Learn the frightening truth about the origins of these beliefs.
521 views Dec 25, 2021
Christian Video Vault
9.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/e6kj1jpbyDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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