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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 07-08-2021 Welcome To The New Normal! Mandates, Inflation And More!
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90 views • July 08, 2021
We have seen mandates for injections in countries around the world and can expect to see more in the near future. Now with cyber polygon here we are seeing more intrusive tactics on our online activity as they push towards the great reset. Banks stopping loans and NPR is even talking about shrinkflation in the grocery stores as they cannot cover the inflation much longer! Welcome to the new normal!
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Article Links:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-compulsory-jabs-pressure-anti-vaxxers.html
https://summit.news/2021/07/01/offensive-content-next-comcast-suspends-users-internet-service-for-downloading-copyrighted-material/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2021/07/06/1012409112/beware-of-shrinkflation-inflations-devious-cousin
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-compulsory-jabs-pressure-anti-vaxxers.html
https://summit.news/2021/07/01/offensive-content-next-comcast-suspends-users-internet-service-for-downloading-copyrighted-material/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2021/07/06/1012409112/beware-of-shrinkflation-inflations-devious-cousin
Thumbnail Link:
https://media.npr.org/assets/img/2021/07/01/cocoapuffs-19-18mp_custom-403c7d5057c956acdf3c113d02ffdc98b018d562-s500-c85.webp
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