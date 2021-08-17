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The New Normal: Hypernormalisation Part One [16.08.2021]
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10 views • August 17, 2021
We find ourselves at a crossroads in history. The powers that run civilization are no longer at the helm, having retreated into a world of hyper reality. Post modernity has taken shape, carving a path for the multinational banks, financers, and technocrats of the world to take hold and re-shape society. This is the story of how the banks and technological utopians took over the world.
Original documentary is Adam Curtis' HyperNormalisation, produced by the BBC in 2016. This "remix" series is a project meant to update and modernize the documentary for a wider audience. It is also going to include the pandemic and how it fits into hypernormalisation.
And yes, the title was Americanized. But the video title is spelled the original way for the YouTube search algorithm.
54 views Aug 14, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/yrQy8Zs_duU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
Original documentary is Adam Curtis' HyperNormalisation, produced by the BBC in 2016. This "remix" series is a project meant to update and modernize the documentary for a wider audience. It is also going to include the pandemic and how it fits into hypernormalisation.
And yes, the title was Americanized. But the video title is spelled the original way for the YouTube search algorithm.
54 views Aug 14, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/yrQy8Zs_duU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
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