Is a Patient’s Right to Life More Important Than Hospital Protocols? Wis. Supreme Court to issue opinion (Part 1)
Published a day ago

In Part 1, Scott gives his perspective of the case, discussing three specific highlights of the justices’ questions and attorney testimony. Part 2 is coming next week. This is an extremely important case for Wisconsin and the country.



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
