The most powerful steps I have taken to kill viruses, parasites and bacteria.

These are the most powerful methods I have used to kill pathogens and supercharge my own immune system after many ticks injected a cocktail of pathogens into my body ten years ago. I do think this illness is a serious concern but when we take preventative steps and have the tools too empower ourselves then we can relax and get back to some normality.Be careful with anything you in ject into your body. Many things played with in the lab can mutate. I have found the best way is to supercharge our immune system. Feel free to contact me on the best ways I have found to do that. I will be doing some free online information and healing sessions with a number of practitioners.Sign up to my newsletter to keep up to date -DisclaimerAll material in this book is purely for informational purposes. If you have any concerns about your health or suspect any illness please see a qualified health professional. Dianne Ellis is purely sharing information and her own experiences.The opinions and methods outlined are not intended to provide direct treatment of physical, mental or emotional illnesses and diseases. Information and statements by Dianne Ellis have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) or any other regulatory body and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease by direct means, beyond the help of qualified fully certified practitioners. Quotes or information which Dianne shares from health professionals or other individuals may be incorrect. Readers are encouraged to confirm the information provided with the direct source or other sources. Patients and consumers should not take any action on any remedies, methods or treatments mentioned in this book and should always review any information carefully with their professional health care provider Doctors and individuals mentioned in this book will not be liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, exemplary, or other damages arising from any action taken on any information provided. Dianne Ellis will not be liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, exemplary, or other damages arising from any action taken on any information provided. If you suspect you may have a disease or condition you should consult a licensed healthcare practitioner.