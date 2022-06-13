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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, June 11, 2022, # 357 ( Dane Wigington )
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Covert climate intervention operations are the crown jewel method of control for the military industrial complex. Ionosphere heater induced high pressure heat domes are baking parts of the Northern Hemisphere while chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding operations cool-down parts of the Southern Hemisphere. Climate intervention ...