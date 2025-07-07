BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evidence of Giants MiX by TPQ
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
223 views • 1 day ago

::::::::check also the video: old news articles found about giants

https://www.brighteon.com/3f0ed4b1-159b-45e3-b9bc-019b821ef99f

these bones are everywhere , ofc authorities will hide them because it does not go hand in hand with the indoctrinations and false educations

Note: Dinosaurs are fake , check the video in the link under about debunking dinosaurs

https://www.brighteon.com/2d0d357f-40a6-44c2-b571-82950af73e34

Giants have existed in the past, the first creations were giants and afterwards the tribes of Aad and Thamud, all mentioned in the Qur'an

every time proof gets hidden then the holy scriptures become less believable, this is how devils condemned to hell using humans, think and work, 


Keywords
scripturesgiantsdinosaursquranholy booksgiant found in cave in thailandgiant thailandgiant cave thailandgiant pictures
Chapters

00:00Giant found in a Cave in Thailand

05:50Pictures of Giants Found

06:37Giants in Sardinia Italy Documentary

