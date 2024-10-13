A Biohacker's Guide to Living Fully for Every Beat 🎙️ Dr. Torkil reveals "the best" HRV wearable

I interview Dr. Torkil Færø, the author of the most recent (and, in my opinion, approachable and actionable) book on heart rate variability, The Pulse Cure. He's a Norwegian doctor with over 100,000 patient consults under his belt, one of the top Biohackers in his country, an "octo-glot" (a word I just invented for someone who speaks 8 languages), and he's on an expert consultant for our new flagship program, Anakainōsis.





HRV may seem nerdy and complicated, but one thing is guaranteed when you start self-quantifying it; unexpected edifying findings. You'll quickly learn some surprising things about how the way you eat, drink, sleep, exercise, socialize, or work impacts the state of your autonomic nervous system and with it, your energy reserves, health, and - ultimately - your longevity. Whether you've just heard of HRV or you're well-acquainted with it, this book will guide you to the health transformation that awaits when start measuring what's now so easy and affordable to measure.





0:51 About Dr. Torkil

4:55 Life lessons from his time serving as a doctor in wartorn Angola

11:47 What did the Angolans have that we lack in the developed Western world?

13:20 Jedi mind trick for stress

15:25 Memento mori lifehack

18:13 My mindblowing flowstate experience with HRV training

23:00 HRV: The pragmatic Biohacker's metric

22:36 Unexpected edifying findings

24:30 Breathwork a surprisingly potent Biohack

30:37 "No free will" DISPROVEN by breathwork

34:23 The best HRV wearable - with NO subscription service!

38:38 Wearables vs HRV smartphone camera apps

40:12 "Toxic comparison" to others

51:38 Exercise beats the hell out of therapy for mental health?

56:13 Inflammaging - is HRV training the cure?

1:01:31 Biofeedback devices: Continuous glucose monitors vs HRV wearables

1:06:09 The biohacker is pragmatic not puritanical

1:10:25 The greatest challenge of the avaricious: slowing down

1:13:09 The booze question

1:18:07 The nicotine question: a case of bio-individuality

1:23:05 About the new Anakainōsis program





Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pulse-Cure

Order book 📖 The Pulse Cure

https://amzn.to/4gkrKuv