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WATCH: Stunned Silence Overseas After Slow Joe’s Bizarre Brain Freezes and Awkward Laughs to ‘Killer’ Putin Question (2021-6-15)
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141 views • June 16, 2021
Joe Biden is proving to be the “laughing” stock of the NATO summit, although the embarrassing development is no laughing matter. This is the best “statesman” the United States can send to a group of world leaders?!?!
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