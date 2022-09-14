Forewarned: The Queen's Passing

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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/forewarned-the-queens-passing/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On September 7, 2022, I had just a normal, average day planned — praying, cleaning, running errands…. just the basics.
However, from the moment I got up, I sensed something in the spirit was wrong…. just plain wrong."