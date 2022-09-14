Forewarned: The Queen's Passing

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/forewarned-the-queens-passing/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On September 7, 2022, I had just a normal, average day planned — praying, cleaning, running errands…. just the basics.
However, from the moment I got up, I sensed something in the spirit was wrong…. just plain wrong."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.