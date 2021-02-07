© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BLIND PHOTOCOPIER OF HISTORY
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 07, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3308/nobody-will-hire-me-call-in-show-may-31st-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3308-nobody-will-hire-me-call-in-show-may-31st-2016
Question: "I am a 32-year-old white married female who is a stay-at-home wife. My husband and I are expecting our first child and we are experiencing all of the emotions of first-time parents. Thanks in part to your show we have made changes in our lives so I can be a stay at home mother."
"I have listened to Stefan’s most recent podcasts about the benefits of stay-at-home parents and parent-child bonding that is so crucial to life-long meaningful relationships with their children."
"My question stems from the fact that despite being raised in a two-parent home with my mother being stay-at-home, I have a very distant and non-communicative relationship with my family; specifically, my mother. Because I am soon to be a mother, I fear that if I cannot get to the bottom of why my relationship with my mother is so fractured it will carry over and negatively affect my relationship with my future children. How can I ensure that I will not do the same to my children in the years to come?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3308/nobody-will-hire-me-call-in-show-may-31st-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3308-nobody-will-hire-me-call-in-show-may-31st-2016
Question: "I am a 32-year-old white married female who is a stay-at-home wife. My husband and I are expecting our first child and we are experiencing all of the emotions of first-time parents. Thanks in part to your show we have made changes in our lives so I can be a stay at home mother."
"I have listened to Stefan’s most recent podcasts about the benefits of stay-at-home parents and parent-child bonding that is so crucial to life-long meaningful relationships with their children."
"My question stems from the fact that despite being raised in a two-parent home with my mother being stay-at-home, I have a very distant and non-communicative relationship with my family; specifically, my mother. Because I am soon to be a mother, I fear that if I cannot get to the bottom of why my relationship with my mother is so fractured it will carry over and negatively affect my relationship with my future children. How can I ensure that I will not do the same to my children in the years to come?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.